Nielsen (NLSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.63-1.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.63-1.77 EPS.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 486,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

