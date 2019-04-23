NextEra Energy (NEE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.16-8.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.40. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.70-9.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

