NexJ Systems (NXJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

NXJ stock opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NexJ Systems has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$2.52.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

