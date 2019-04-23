New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,491.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,777. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

