New Gold (NGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$208.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.19 million.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

