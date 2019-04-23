Nemetschek SE (NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €116.75 ($135.76).

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Nemetschek stock traded up €4.10 ($4.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €156.00 ($181.40). 86,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 78.55. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €89.70 ($104.30) and a 1 year high of €156.40 ($181.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

