Navient (NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

