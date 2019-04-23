National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Holdings Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,065,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.75 and a beta of 1.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

