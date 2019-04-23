Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,213. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

