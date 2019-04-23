Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 14,585 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377,140 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,176 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of PG stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 14,585 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/murphy-middleton-hinkle-parker-inc-purchases-14585-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.