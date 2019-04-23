Mueller Industries (MLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $661.80 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MLI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 406,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/mueller-industries-mli-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-29-eps.html.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.