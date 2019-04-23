Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: MSADY) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ms&Ad Insurance Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group Competitors 726 2569 2266 145 2.32

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ms&Ad Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group Competitors -4.46% 0.51% 0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion $1.39 billion 16.54 Ms&Ad Insurance Group Competitors $13.82 billion $426.54 million 101.45

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

