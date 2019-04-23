Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113,961.00

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DOBI trade and CoinEgg. Moving Cloud Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $113,961.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moving Cloud Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00406406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00995294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00185694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity . Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en

Buying and Selling Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DOBI trade and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moving Cloud Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

