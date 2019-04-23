Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Decreased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $224,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,924 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,114,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,948,000 after acquiring an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

