Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $2,046,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,156,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,264,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $203,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,523,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,341,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,870 shares of company stock valued at $46,130,794 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

