Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,243.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 365,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,775,981. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

