Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Daniel A. Simkowitz Buys 7,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,243.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MS stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

