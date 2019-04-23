Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $798,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $824,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $36,550,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,453,166 shares of company stock worth $830,095,189 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,882,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

