Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harris by 25.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

NYSE:HRS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 464,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,330. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

