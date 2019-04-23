Moneynet Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,062.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Moneynet has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $439,062.00 and $3,230.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Fatbtc and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.01317062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001846 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00125938 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,947,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,955,752,161 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinZest and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

