MonetaryUnit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,831.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $27,831.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00014961 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 156,766,321 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

