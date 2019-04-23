Mobile Mini (MINI) Shares Up 7.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.00. 713,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 212,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

About Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

