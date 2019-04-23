Mobile Mini (MINI) Shares Up 7.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.00. 713,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 212,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.
About Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI)
Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.
