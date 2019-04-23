Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$22.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.83.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$19.30 on Monday.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.