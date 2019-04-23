Mindexcoin Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $205,093.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00431271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.01065756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00200120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

