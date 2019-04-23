Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758,869 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,770,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

