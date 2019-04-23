Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $949.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

