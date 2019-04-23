MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHVF. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM China in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM China in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MGM China alerts:

MCHVF stock remained flat at $$2.10 on Tuesday. MGM China has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.92.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.