Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 4,826 Shares of Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 156,941 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,523 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSE TRC opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a PE ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.85. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

