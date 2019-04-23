MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 78,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

