Methanex (MEOH) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $80.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $59.21. 21,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.13 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

