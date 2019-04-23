Methanex Co. (MEOH) Receives $75.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 305,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Methanex has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.13 million. Methanex had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Methanex by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.