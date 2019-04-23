Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,396 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/merriman-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-78396-schwab-fundamental-emerging-markets-large-company-index-etf-fnde.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.