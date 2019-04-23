Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,725 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/merriman-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-149725-vanguard-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-vmbs.html.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.