Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $272,000 in Pivotal Software (PVTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

In other news, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,345.

PVTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PVTL opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. Pivotal Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

