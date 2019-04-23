Mercadolibre (MELI) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $490.77 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $527.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

