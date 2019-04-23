Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.06

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.06 and last traded at $120.87, with a volume of 62487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLNX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $473,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

