MEDNAX (MD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s shares have lost more than its industry in a year’s time. Elevated expenses remain a headwind for the company. Though the company has undertaken cost-curbing initiatives, high labor cost should keep exerting an upward pressure on salaries and the benefit component of total expenses. Anesthesia mix shift to Medicare is another challenge to the company. A bleak guidance also remains a concern for the company. Increasing debt will raise interest expense which puts pressure on margins. Nevertheless, it is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues driven by operational excellence, inorganic growth and strong segmental performances. The company's prudent acquisitions poise it well for long-term growth. Although an Earnings ESP of 0.18% increases the predictive power of ESP, a Zacks Rank #4 (Buy) makes surprise prediction difficult as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on May 2.”

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.08 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $138,977.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $212,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock worth $897,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.