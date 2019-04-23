McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,865 Sanofi SA (SNY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sanofi by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 122,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 995,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.7395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

