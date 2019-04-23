McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,558. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $6,009,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,815 shares in the company, valued at $29,036,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $658,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,986,968. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

