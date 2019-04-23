Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $59,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

