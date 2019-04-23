Matchpool Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $51,394.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

