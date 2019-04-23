Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,209.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 268,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 443.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 218,012 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,406. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

