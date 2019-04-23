Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $169,463,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mylan by 2,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 69.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Mylan by 644.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,012. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/mascoma-wealth-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-mylan-nv-myl.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.