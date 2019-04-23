Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Lowered by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,432,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,224,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,364.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,932,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,236,000 after buying an additional 544,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after buying an additional 945,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $603,854.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,593.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. 319,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

