Marathon Oil (MRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s increased focus on low cost-high margin resource plays including Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware provides for visible production growth over the coming years. The firm expects total output in 2019 to increase 10% from a year ago, targeting 12% growth in the United States. Marathon Oil is committed to strengthening its financials by debt reduction and looks poised for strong free cash flow generation through the end of the decade. However, the company’s high emphasis on strategic acquisitions and balance sheet strengthening at the cost of dividend growth and share buyback programs may dampen investors’ confidence. Further, one also need to factor Marathon Oil’s receding international output which is likely to decline further in the upcoming quarter amid turnaround activities in Equatorial Guinea. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.