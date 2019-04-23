ManpowerGroup Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 425.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,506,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,248,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

