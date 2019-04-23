Manhattan Associates (MANH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-592 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.03 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 892,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,132. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $62.39.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.