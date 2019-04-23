Manhattan Associates (MANH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-592 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 892,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,132. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.01.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/manhattan-associates-manh-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.