Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5,954.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

