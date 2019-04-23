Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 3,471 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares makes up about 1.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

TECL traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 243,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,729. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $173.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.4334 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

