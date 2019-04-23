Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 3,351 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 84,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,997,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 116,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,810,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 881,797 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

